Caught on the wrong foot?

The shoe is on the other foot for the Congress. On Wednesday, Congress Lok Sabha member Sushmita Dev alleged that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had transgressed her constitutional mandate by nominating three people to the Union territory’s legislature without consulting the Congress government there. Two of the three were Bharatiya Janata Party members, while the third was a member of the Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh, Dev said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members didn’t take long to point out what they considered were the Congress’ double standards on the issue. They said the Congress had supported the Delhi Lieutenant Governor when the AAP government in Delhi had a similar complaint against him.