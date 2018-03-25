CBEC clears some air on refunds under GST, central excise, service tax laws

In an excellent circular (no.37/11/2018-GST dated March 15, 2018), the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has clarified many issues relating to refunds under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), central excise and service tax laws.

It says a supplier availing of drawback only with respect to basic customs duty shall be eligible for refund of unutilised input tax credit (ITC) of Central/State/Union Territory/Integrated GST and compensation cess. And, that refund of eligible credit on account of State GST shall be available even if the supplier of goods or services or both has ...