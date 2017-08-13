CBFC should introspect

With reference to the report, “Joshi to replace Nihalani as censor board chief” (August 12), controversy had become the middle name of the former head of the Central Board of Film Certification. In Udta Punjab
he asked for 89 cuts; in the yet-to-be-released film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz he has sought 48 cuts.
It is good that he is leaving because he had made a mockery of the system of certification of films. At a time when the content of films being made in India is maturing, movies with social messages are being made and various genres are being explored, it is time for the CBFC
to introspect and not behave like a toy in the hands of the government.
I hope Nihalini’s successor, Prasoon Joshi, does not follow in his footsteps and the CBFC
behaves like an independent authority and takes decisions without bias. That will only increase the credentials of the institution.
Bal Govind Noida
