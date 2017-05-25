CBSE fails the test

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) finds itself at the centre of yet another mess that is entirely of its own making. What started out as an attempt to “reform” the way students were marked in Class 12 board examinations across the country has ended up creating uncertainty for close to 15 million students whose results have been delayed this year. The central issue is the proposed discontinuation of the so-called marks moderation policy used by central and state education boards. Until March this year, education boards used to artificially bump up the academic ...