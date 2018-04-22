CCI needs to be aggressive to leave its imprint on markets, say experts

Come May, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) will enter the 10th year of its existence. The Competition Act was passed in 2002 in a bid to regulate the market economy. In fact, experts have called the competition law the Magna Carta or constitutional document of the market economy.

However, it took another seven years (May 2009) for the Commission to start functioning. Many practitioners are of the view that the Commission has done exceedingly well but some procedural concerns continue to plague its operations. A look back “The CCI has definitely been able to ...