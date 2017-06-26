Celebrating Eid

On Friday, none of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders or Union ministers attended the iftar hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee
at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while Opposition leaders were present in good numbers. On Eid
day, BJP
spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosted Eid
Milan at their homes. Some of the Union ministers like Arun Jaitley attended the Eid
celebrations at Naqvi’s house. However, none of the senior Congress leaders, like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, organised Eid
celebrations. In several parts of India, devotees celebrated Eid
by wearing black armbands to protest the recent lynchings of Muslims.
