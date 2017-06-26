TRENDING ON BS
Celebrating Eid

None of the BJP leaders or union ministers attended the iftar hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee

On Friday, none of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders or Union ministers attended the iftar hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while Opposition leaders were present in good numbers. On Eid day, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosted Eid Milan at their homes. Some of the Union ministers like Arun Jaitley attended the Eid celebrations at Naqvi’s house. However, none of the senior Congress leaders, like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, organised Eid celebrations. In several parts of India, devotees celebrated Eid by wearing black armbands to protest the recent lynchings of Muslims.

