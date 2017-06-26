Celebrating Eid

On Friday, none of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders or Union ministers attended the iftar hosted by President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while Opposition leaders were present in good numbers. On day, spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosted Milan at their homes. Some of the Union ministers like Arun Jaitley attended the celebrations at Naqvi’s house. However, none of the senior Congress leaders, like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, organised celebrations. In several parts of India, devotees celebrated by wearing black armbands to protest the recent lynchings of Muslims.