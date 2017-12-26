Celebration with a difference

It is rare for the Ministry of External Affairs to have a tableau at the Republic Day Parade. But the 2018 Republic Day will be different. To mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Asean-India Dialogue Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited leaders of all 10 Asean member countries to be the chief guests at the Republic Day Parade. The parade is also likely to have two tableaux from the Ministry of External Affairs, one float will focus on India-Asean connectivity, including the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the “Bali Jatra” festival celebrated in Odisha, while the other tableau will focus on cultural links, particularly the celebration of Ramayana in the region.