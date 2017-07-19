Celebrity employees

Celebrities from various fields are nominated to Parliament. Sportspersons are recruited to various positions in the government, statutory bodies, public sector undertakings and sometimes companies. Beyond recognising individual contribution to public life or sports, there is no evidence to show that such assignments benefit Parliament where they get represented or organisations that recruit them.

At some stage, the media or the human resource departments of organisations publish analyses of the attendance or contribution of these “nominees”. Clearly, there is a gap between expectations from these members of Parliament and employees who, from the viewpoint of their colleagues, get “out-of-turn” entry into positions occupied by people, who come through usual channels of election/recruitment. The philosophy of recognising eminence or promoting sports in the national interest does not help counter the arithmetic about “contribution and attendance”.

Being more transparent about selection and assignment of roles relevant to the positions assigned might minimise criticism from various quarters. It is common knowledge that celebrities and sportspersons would not be present in the House/office every day, as their priorities lie with their professions. But to serve the purpose of being part of Parliament/organisations, at the time of induction they should be given orientation making them “ambassadors” of the causes that the nation/employers stand for. Such induction programmes should be followed up with periodical refresher seminars, which should be addressed by experts and trainers of repute.

M G Warrier Mumbai

