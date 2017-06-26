Celebrity invasion of private labels

What do celebrities bring to the table as endorsers and as co-creators?

The private labels game is hotting up. Enough for Deepika Padukone to launch ‘All About You’. For Hrithik Roshan to flaunt ‘HRX’, Virat Kohli to promote ‘Wrogn’ and for Sachin Tendulkar to partner Arvind Brands for ‘True Blue’. And Yuvraj Singh has ‘YWC’, Yes, private labels are here with a vengeance. All private offerings are not local. Jabong retails quite a handful of foreign labels too: Miss Selfridge, River Island, G- Star Raw among many others. Jabong also has an indigenous range of offerings under ...

Sandeep Goyal