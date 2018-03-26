Central university in Kerala revives 'earn while you learn' scholarship

A has revived a defunct ‘earn while you learn’ for students. The scheme is directed at ‘improving’ the image of the varsity that’s facing wrath on social media. According to a release, students will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 and assigned work accordingly that will be monitored by the college authorities. The aim of the is to ‘use the talents of students in handling social media such as Facebook and Twitter’ and help spread the good word about the varsity. The authorities feel this way they will be able to help the ‘poor’ students earn some extra bucks. Honeycomb crisis If the all-encompassing debt crisis was not enough, the mobile signal tower of a top telecom company is facing a honeycomb crisis. In about a 100-odd towers of the company in Maharashtra and Goa, bees have built their abode and it has become a task for the company to ensure their speedy removal. While usually honeycombs over electrical or civil apparatus are removed with the help of locals, this telecom company has outsourced this job to a registered pest control agency. Sources say the company is shelling out Rs 1,800 per tower on the removal process.

Win one, lose one

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in a celebratory mood after winning the ninth seat in the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections. However, the Congress is deriving some satisfaction in winning a seat in Jharkhand by a fraction. Congress leader RPN Singh especially stationed himself in Ranchi to ensure the win of the Congress candidate. With the BJP leadership focussing on wreaking revenge on the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for its losses in the Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-elections and concentrating its energies on the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress found an opportunity to have the BJP bite the dust in one of the two seats in Jharkhand. Singh and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren combined well to ensure that not only legislators of their respective parties voted for the Congress candidate, but also some of the independents and the legislators of smaller parties invalidated their votes, by voting neither for the BJP nor for the Congress.