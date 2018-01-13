CES 2018: The future is now

Fifty years ago, when the first Consumer Electronics Show was held, it is unlikely that anybody would have envisaged that the CES would one day feature smart cat litter trays. But that was indeed one of many exotic items on show during the 2018 edition in Las Vegas.

This is the era of Artificial Intelligence, which, allied to Internet of Things (IoT), is being applied to the management of feline poop, among other things. There were over 2,000 exhibitors and close to 180,000 delegates at this event. The AI-IoT nexus has altered the scope and nature of consumer electronics in the past five ...