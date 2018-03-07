Championing services: The enabling environment cannot remain constrictive

The Union Cabinet’s approval last week for a Rs 50 billion fund to promote 12 “Champion Services” reflects a recognition of the critical role of the sector, which now accounts for over half of India’s gross domestic product.

The services singled out for this status include the usual suspects – IT and IT-enabled services, hospitality, medical tourism, legal services, financial services, accountancy and so on. It is unclear yet how the fund will be structured to achieve the stated goal of promoting the development of these industries to “help them realise ...