Chandra's new orbit

Tata Sons' chairman must be his own man

Tata Sons' chairman must be his own man

The selection of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the next executive chairman of Tata Sons should come as a big relief to thousands of shareholders of group companies who have been mere witnesses to an embarrassingly public slugfest between his two predecessors. Mr Chandrasekaran has several things going for him. He has an impeccable track record as the head of the Tata group’s most profitable company that accounts for 60 per cent of the conglomerate’s combined market capitalisation of $116 billion, besides contributing 70 per cent to Tata Sons’ revenue. Second, Mr ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment