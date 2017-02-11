Chandrababu Naidu's son set to be inducted into AP Cabinet

Lokesh was entrusted with task of leading TDP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls

Lokesh was entrusted with task of leading TDP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls

Nara Lokesh, the only son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to join his father’s Cabinet soon, local media reported. Naidu is said to have confided this to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in Amaravati last week. leaders from Telangana had sought Lokesh’s assistance in campaigning in the neighbouring state. But Naidu told leaders he could not be spared because he might join the government before the Budget session of the Assembly scheduled for March. Lokesh is not a member of either House at present. But there are several offers from MLAs and MLCs to vacate their seats for him. Lokesh’s elevation as Cabinet minister was on the cards since last year; there were indications it would happen in October 2016. But at that time, Lokesh was entrusted with the task of leading the in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls held in February last year. It is another matter that the TDP’s performance in the polls was disastrous.



Business Standard