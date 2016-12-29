Chandrababu's flip-flop

Naidu had strongly criticised the government for the shoddy execution of note ban

Looks like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is yet to make up his mind about which side of the demonetisation divide he would like to be on. At a press meet on cashless economy in Delhi, he made an effort to unravel his knotty arguments. Naidu, president of the Telugu Desam Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, had strongly criticised the government for the shoddy execution of note ban. At the press meet, however, he said the country was in the grip of a crisis that needed to be handled with the utmost care, something the government was trying its best to do. And people were enduring pain for the good of the country, something that needed to be appreciated, he added. That, in a nutshell, Naidu said, was his view on demonetisation.



Business Standard