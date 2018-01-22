Change is real: Letter to BS on climate has a cascading effect on lives

This is with reference to “Climate costs” (January 20). Many of us are living in denial and global warming is a reality. Warm climate has a cascading effect on our lives. An important aspect which has a direct impact on our lives is the dipping oxygen in the atmosphere. The causes are familiar: global warming and pollution. caused by global warming could be a greater threat to the survival of life on planet Earth than flood, according to researchers from the University of Leicester.

A affects another important food source — fish. Research indicates that plant yields will be lower with rising temperatures. Scientists say that over half of common plants and one third of the animals could be depleted during this century due to Our leaders must accept is for real.

H N Ramakrishna Bengaluru

