Charcha over Lohri lunch: Congress leaders meet Bhupinder Singh Hooda

On Saturday, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (pictured), and son and Lok Sabha member Deepender, hosted the annual lohri lunch at their New Delhi residence for party leaders and media.
With senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Salman Khurshid and Ashwani Kumar present at the lunch, the discussions, over some traditionalHaryanvi cuisine, veered to the developments in the Supreme Court. Sources said at a meeting of senior leaders with Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening, only Kapil Sibal suggested that the party should move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. All others shot down the suggestion. The buzz now in the Congress circles is that the government is looking at one of its own, former law minister HR Bhardwaj, to build bridges with the judiciary since some of its strategists were caught by surprise by the Friday press conference.
