Charged up over service

A day after the Department of Consumer Affairs said service charges billed by restaurants were optional and it was up to the customers to decide if they wanted to pay it or not, Twitter erupted with reactions from users. While hundreds of users posted instances of unacceptable service charges that they had to cough up — some with pictures of actual vouchers — a section of them demanded that internet charges levied by some service providers be abolished. “Dear BookmyShow please stop charging 15 per cent as internet handling fee!” tweeted one user. Another user asked, “Does this also mean 2 per cent fee on card transactions will be waived off?”