Chariot over bicycle

The tussle between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav is over the control of the party

While relations between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ruling partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, may be described as frosty at best, the two parties are unanimous about one thing — not to organise cycle rallies in the run-up to the February Assembly elections. The reason? The tussle between Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over the control of the party and its election symbol, “bicycle”. Some enthusiastic party workers, who had planned ward-wise cycle rallies, were told it was time to project the “Vikas Rath” instead.

