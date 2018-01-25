Charity begins at home: Letter to BS on PM Narendra Modi's foreign travel

Narendra Modi has visited about 50 countries since he became the Prime Minister. During his visits abroad, he has hardly missed any opportunity to talk about terrorism which is certainly the biggest ever danger for the humanity faced today. Before the Parliamentary elections of 2015, the BJP in its manifesto had also talked about terrorism. Giving justification of demonetisation, the PM had said that demonetisation will act against the circulation of fake currency notes printed “across the border” which will ultimately check terrorism.

Unfortunately, not only did this later prove false, the Union government has not been able to prevent terror — rather, data analysed by the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (US Department of State) reveals India is third after Iraq and Afghanistan in terms of terror attacks. It is desirable that the government first contain terrorism in India — “charity begins at home” — and then give sermons to world.

S K Khosla Chandigarh

