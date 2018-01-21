Chatterbox: Back story to SC judges' press conference; Rahul's foreign trip

Restricted entry Here’s the back story to the first ever public press conference held by four judges. How did the political parties react? We know that CPI leader D Raja called on Justice Chelameshwar. The Congress president summoned the party’s legal brain trust—P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha. Abhishek Manu Singhvi was in Mumbai at the time. It looked for a political-legal response.

The BJP went in for a more political response with the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah team consulting mainly one lawyer — and a key troubleshooter — Arun Jaitley. It was later Attorney General KK Venugopal who came out and said the matter had been solved. BJP’s spokesmen were initially told to lie low, but once their absence became conspicuous, they were told to restrict their comments to whether the judges should have gone public or not.