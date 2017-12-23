Chatterbox: Indira-nising the Mahila Congress

Indira-nising the Mahila Congress The first official engagement Rahul Gandhi attended after becoming party president was a Mahila Congress event. The organisation has recently been taken over by Sushmita Dev, former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev’s daughter.

Her brief is to turn a group of ‘Ladies who Lunch’ into a laboratory for talented and charismatic women leaders who can find a place in the parent organisation. In line with her task, Dev’s first conference was on the theme: “Indira Gandhi: I Am Courage”. At the end of the programme, Rahul Gandhi ...