Chatterbox: Split in Bihar Congress unit; the party in a mess

Here is an interesting factoid about the constituency from veteran Congress watcher Rasheed Kidwai’s new book, Ballot. He says independent India’s first election ever, in 1952, saw Jawaharlal Nehru contest from this constituency. His challenger, among others was Swami Prabhu Dutt Brahmachari, supported by the Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad and the Hindu Mahasabha. The swami had taken a vow of silence but he issued a pamphlet as part of his campaign where he denounced Nehru as being guilty of allowing cow slaughter in independent India. He got only 56,718 votes compared to 2,33,571 votes Nehru got and lost his deposit. Nehru represented the constituency till his death in 1964.
