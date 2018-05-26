Why is Rahul Gandhi delaying formation of Congress Working Committee?

Now that President is firmly in the saddle and the has actually managed to turn the tables on the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, people are taking more interest in Gandhi’s team. Many are asking what is taking him so long to restructure the Working Committee, the first thing any new president does, after being handed power.

But there is a conundrum. To restructure the in his vision, Gandhi will have to decide what to do with the 15 or so former chief ministers in the party who are now jobless. If Gandhi keeps the size of the at 25, some people have to step aside on their own. But isn’t that the biggest problem in the Congress? That no one ever steps aside?

Keeping the flock together

Exactly what game is K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief minister of Telangana playing? Both HD Kumaraswamy and his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda spoke to Rao seeking his support for their camp to be secured in Hyderabad. KCR promised police security to the MLAs, but didn’t turn up at the hotel to receive them or depute anyone. Kumaraswamy was not satisfied with the arrangements and rushed to Taj Krishna where he found two Congress MLAs missing.

He shouted at the Congress leaders of Karnataka for failing to guard the MLAs. Then he called up former CM Siddaramaiah requesting him to keep his flock together. Siddaramaiah came to Hyderabad by a special flight and addressed his MLAs at Taj Krishna and told them the dos and don’ts to be followed till the confidence vote was over.