Why is Rahul Gandhi delaying formation of Congress Working Committee?

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Cong's new prez, says BJP crushes voices: Top 10 developments
Assembly elections: How many young Congressmen should be in the CWC?
Rahul Gandhi faces these 5 key challenges as Congress president
From Modi to non-Gandhi Congress chief: Highlights of Sonia Gandhi's speech
Sonia: Congress may be led by someone outside Nehru-Gandhi clan; highlights
-
Now that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is firmly in the saddle and the Congress has actually managed to turn the tables on the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, people are taking more interest in Gandhi’s team. Many are asking what is taking him so long to restructure the Congress Working Committee, the first thing any new president does, after being handed power.
But there is a conundrum. To restructure the CWC in his vision, Gandhi will have to decide what to do with the 15 or so former chief ministers in the party who are now jobless. If Gandhi keeps the size of the CWC at 25, some people have to step aside on their own. But isn’t that the biggest problem in the Congress? That no one ever steps aside?
Keeping the flock together
Exactly what game is K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief minister of Telangana playing? Both HD Kumaraswamy and his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda spoke to Rao seeking his support for their camp to be secured in Hyderabad. KCR promised police security to the MLAs, but didn’t turn up at the hotel to receive them or depute anyone. Kumaraswamy was not satisfied with the arrangements and rushed to Taj Krishna where he found two Congress MLAs missing.
He shouted at the Congress leaders of Karnataka for failing to guard the MLAs. Then he called up former CM Siddaramaiah requesting him to keep his flock together. Siddaramaiah came to Hyderabad by a special flight and addressed his MLAs at Taj Krishna and told them the dos and don’ts to be followed till the confidence vote was over.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU