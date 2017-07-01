CHATTERBOX: You have promises to keep, Shivpal to Akhilesh

You have promises to keep, Shivpal to Akhilesh



The spat between and uncle Shivpal just doesn’t seem to end. At an Aam Daawat (Mango Party) in Kanpur. Shivpal reset the conditions on which he (according to him, the Samajwadi Party -SP) and Akhilesh could come together again. He said Akhilesh could claim till he was blue in the face that he had done a lot of development work in Uttar Pradesh. But he humiliated Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). And you can do all the development you like, but if you humiliate people, you should not expect any respect. He reminded Akhilesh of his pre-election promise that if the party lost, he would give up control of the party and hand over things to ‘Netaji’. That still hasn’t happened. So that’s the bottom line. Akhilesh must hand over the reins of the party to Shivpal — and Mulayam — and then the disgruntled faction could consider tying up with him. The ball is now in Akhilesh’s court.

Congress interrupts hand holding in Karnataka



When Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, who has charge of Karnataka (which will go the polls in the next round of assembly elections) took up his new job, everyone was enthused that a new hand was holding the reins of a state that is crucial for the Congress.



Venugopal announced that he would held extensive consultations with the state party establishment in Karnataka’s various districts. But he arrived at the party headquarters late, called party representatives who had spent days getting feedback and collecting data, but spent just under 15 minutes with each of them. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was to come to Delhi on that day to be present at Meira Kumar’s nomination, he came away. Venugopal suspended consultations because the CM was not present.