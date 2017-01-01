Cheering the PM's words

Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi penchant for using a few terms and phrases over and over again gave bar and restaurant owners interesting ideas to promote their offerings for the new year. A restaurant in Delhi promised to offer a free drink to patrons every time the PM said “mitron”. Another set the bar higher saying “two free drinks for every poori bahumat (complete majority)”. Several others offered a free top-up every time he said “bhaiyon and beheno”.

