Chilean certificate

Commerce ministry officials were handed an opportunity to prove the prowess of India’s exporters to the press even as debate rages over whether the country’s trade growth will continue or fizzle out. At an event involving the South American nation of Chile, its ambassador Andrés Barbé González said that he uses goods made in India. And that it has been the case even before he came to the country. The diplomat said he was forced to go shopping after landing in a humid Delhi, and that was when he discovered to his surprise that the shirts he bought and regularly wore in far-off Chile had “Made in India” tags. Ministry officials were all smiles.
Business Standard May 16, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
