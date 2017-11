While Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reeled under intense trolling on Twitter for his comment on demonetisation that punned on the name of newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and while his apology failed to prevent a summons from the National Commission for Women, the lady in the middle of the storm came to his rescue. “A girl who has just won the world isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change. Let’s not forget the ‘Chill’ within Chhillar,” she tweeted on Monday in response to the online outrage against Tharoor.