China and green growth

Can China become a global leader in defining the contours of green growth? It appears to be aiming at that, judging by the speeches made over the past year or so by Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The Chinese leadership has signalled its intention of refocusing development to give greater importance to the environment.

The slogan “Make the skies blue again”, was voiced a year ago at the 19th party congress. At the National People’s Congress this year the government announced the establishment of two new ministries — Ministry of Natural Resources and ...