Chinese whispers: Compliment and criticism

The bonhomie between Prime Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief is starting to confuse Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Maharashtra. Modi had recently declared that it was Pawar who taught him how to walk in the political arena by holding his hand. The PM also lauded Pawar for his 50-years of “unbeaten innings” in electoral politics. When it was Pawar’s turn to return the compliment, he said Modi had to have a 56-inch chest, as he claimed, because when he spoke the listener believed what he said. In the same breath, the Maratha leader also criticised Modi on his note ban decision.