While Opposition parties, and traders continue to point out the negative effects of demonetisation, the government at the Centre keeps denying them. On Thursday, Commerce and Industry Minister raised that stance to another level. At a gathering of state government representatives in Delhi to discuss trade issues, Sitharaman was asked — yet again — whether her ministry had assessed the loss suffered by industry. She smiled and said, “Nahi kiya [no, (we) haven’t]” before moving on to the next question.