Choice for secularists

In the supposed treachery and deception in the upheavals of Bihar politics, several things have come to the forefront in such a clear manner that not being able to see them would do one enormous discredit. First, without going into the ethicality of what Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did, let those who are angry with him take note that this is not the first time that he has done such a thing. As an astute political observer has pointed out on Facebook, Mr Kumar did almost exactly the same thing four years ago, when, in protest against Narendra Modi being nominated the National ...