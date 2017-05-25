Choose simple over grand

Shyamal Mazumdar’s piece, “Air India’s flight to nowhere” (May 25), strikes the right note. That Air India
has seen too many “robust” plans is beyond doubt. Such plans will not produce any result, only increase the debt of Rs 46,000 crore. No one is being held accountable for the huge debt at Air India
going bad.
Air India
does not need plans; it requires some basic things. First, the Air India
website should be designed in such a way that it offers the cheapest fare on every route. This would ensure 100 per cent occupancy. Every time I have tried to buy a ticket, Air India
shows the highest fare. What kind of pricing policy is this?
After Air India
has restructured its fares to show the cheapest ticket price by at least Rs 50, it should get into monetisation
mode on its plots and real estate. Of course, a debt of Rs 46,000 crore cannot be repaid only through real estate, but at least some of the burden would be shed.
The other step is co-branding with some private airlines
so that when they are fully booked/occupied, they can sell Air India
seats at a predetermined price.
Of course, politicians tend to prefer the grandiose to the simple. They go for steps that do not produce any result but entail a huge capital outlay.
Deba Pratim Ghatak Durgapur
