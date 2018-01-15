Churn in politics: Letter to BS on Tamil Nadu is centred on superstars

This refers to “ is on a roll” (January 13). The Dravidian parties have been dominating the Tamil Nadu political scenario and even the once powerful was decimated in the state. They have exploited public sentiments arising from the north-south divide or the Hindi-Tamil rift, and also fully utilised the powerful medium of cinema. Even today, is centred on superstars like and The has targeted a few seats in Parliament, and so aligned with either of the Dravidian parties, whereas the (BJP) is seen as a north Indian outfit that has never managed to establish itself in the state.

When it comes to inter-state disputes, the people of Tamil Nadu feel let down and view parties such as the and as having more at stake in the neighbouring states. After Kalaignar’s forced exit from politics on health grounds and Jayalalithaa’s death, is in a churn. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is rudderless, with only vested interests holding it together. M K Stalin has not made a “comeback” and is seen as weak compared to his father. Now is the most opportune time for the and to gain a toehold in the state. N Ramamurthy, Chennai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: