Churn in politics: Letter to BS on Tamil Nadu is centred on superstars

This refers to “Tamil Nadu politics is on a roll” (January 13). The Dravidian parties have been dominating the Tamil Nadu political scenario and even the once powerful Congress was decimated in the state. They have exploited public sentiments arising from the north-south divide or the Hindi-Tamil rift, and also fully utilised the powerful medium of cinema. Even today, Tamil Nadu politics is centred on superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The Congress has targeted a few seats in Parliament, and so aligned with either of the Dravidian parties, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen as a north Indian outfit that has never managed to establish itself in the state.
When it comes to inter-state disputes, the people of Tamil Nadu feel let down and view parties such as the Congress and BJP as having more at stake in the neighbouring states. After Kalaignar’s forced exit from politics on health grounds and Jayalalithaa’s death, Tamil Nadu politics is in a churn. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is rudderless, with only vested interests holding it together. M K Stalin has not made a “comeback” and is seen as weak compared to his father. Now is the most opportune time for the Congress and BJP to gain a toehold in the state. N Ramamurthy, Chennai
