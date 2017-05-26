Cigarettes puff up sentiment towards ITC

Expansion in operating profit margin of the cigarettes business was a key positive in ITC's results for the March 2017 quarter (Q4), and so were flat volumes given that analysts were expecting a decline in the latter. While price hikes in the Classic, Gold Flake and Navy Cut brands helped cigarette revenues rise five per cent, margins in the business expanded 107 basis points year-on-year to 36.4 per cent; sequentially, these were a tad lower by 20 basis points. The performance of hotels and paper business is also worth the mention. It were the agri and non-cigarette FMCG businesses ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?