Cipla: Triggers in place with launch, filings

Q3 is expected to be strong; Invagen integration, strong pipeline to keep revenue, profit growth healthy

Cipla recently announced two important filings and launches in its inhaler portfolio. The first was the approval for the launch of the generic equivalent of GSK’s Seretide evohaler, used for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Mylan is the other generic player with a 15 per cent market share. For the strengths approved, the annual sales have been pegged at $278 million or just under Rs 2,000 crore. Analysts at Nirmal Bang expect the company to launch the product at a discount to that of Mylan and gather a market share between 10 and 30 per cent. The ...

Ram Prasad Sahu