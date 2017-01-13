Cipla: Triggers in place with launch, filings

Cipla recently announced two important filings and launches in its inhaler portfolio. The first was the approval for the launch of the generic equivalent of GSK’s Seretide evohaler, used for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Mylan is the other generic player with a 15 per cent market share. For the strengths approved, the annual sales have been pegged at $278 million or just under Rs 2,000 crore. Analysts at Nirmal Bang expect the company to launch the product at a discount to that of Mylan and gather a market share between 10 and 30 per cent. The ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?