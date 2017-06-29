Cities: Our policy orphans

India's farm to non-farm transition is being murdered by bad urbanisation

India's farm to non-farm transition is being murdered by bad urbanisation

The average taxi in Bengaluru now travels at 7 km/h; most people can walk that fast (so much for the productivity upside of the internal combustion engine). Every Indian household could get half an acre and they would fit into Rajasthan and half of Maharashtra; if we had Singapore’s population density we could fit everybody in Kerala (so much for a land shortage explaining our massive overpricing of land). India’s real estate market has a toxic 5 per cent difference between rental yields and bank loan rates; in most countries these rates are equal (so much for the relentless ...

Manish Sabharwal & Ashok Reddy