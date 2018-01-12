City, season and fashion

All major cities have a distinctive sense of style and you can tell Parisians, Londoners and New Yorkers apart from the manner in which they dress. Where Paris is incredibly chic, Londoners prefer to be elegant, and New York’s residents rock the business dress code.

France embraces colour while making allowance for the quirky. And though Britain may occasionally lapse into good old-fashioned handknits and granny blouses, for most part, like the US, it’s preferred choice of colour is black. The Italians like sharp suits and dresses, but it’s Milan, not Rome, where fashion ...