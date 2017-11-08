Claim and rebuttal

-
ALSO READDemonetisation anniversary: Oppn to protest against Modi govt on Nov 8 Full text: PM Modi's 2016 demonetisation speech that shocked India Less cash, but slowing digitisation Raj govt note ban anniversary plan: 50,000 people to sing national anthem Demonetisation was a monumental blunder, GST hastily implemented: Manmohan
-
Some like Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi were unfazed and briefed the media about initiatives taken by her ministry to promote transparency. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was pilloried for his comments at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday to showcase the successes of note ban.
Prasad said that among other benefits of demonetisation, prostitution had “nosedived”. His political rivals had a field day over his remarks on prostitution. “If this is indeed true and @rsprasad actually said it, could the Hon’ble Law Minister please enlighten us which government department tracks prostitutes and keeps a tab on their earnings? The nation wants to know,” tweeted Congress leader Manish Tewari.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU