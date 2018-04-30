Clarification on import by EOUs

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a useful circular. It clarifies the procedure for import by export-oriented units (EOUs) and units of software technology parks, electronic hardware technology parks and bio-technology parks, collectively referred to as EOUs here.

It can go further and clarify other related issues. EOUs import their requirement without payment of duty or taxes, under notification 52/2003-Customs dated March 31, 2003. Before introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, these were required to get procurement certificates from their ...