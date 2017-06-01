Clash of cultures at Infosys

The board needs to convince founders about the new realities

N R Narayana Murthy has been angry with the Infosys brass for quite some time now. The company’s annual report must have added fuel to the fire, prompting him to reiterate his pet theme of “compassionate capitalism” in a couple of television interviews on Thursday. There is a solid reason why the Infosys co-founder was upset once again: According to the annual report, generous stock-based incentives boosted the total compensation of four senior executives by over 50 per cent in the previous fiscal year. The increase was mainly in the form of performance-based stock ...

Shyamal Majumdar