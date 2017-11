Anuradha Thakur, joint secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, who was in Mumbai to announce the launch of the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund, had to halt midway during her speech due to an issue with her throat.

“I’ve come to Mumbai from just a few hours ago. My throat is yet to catch up with clean air,” she said before Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the Bombay Stock Exchange, who was present on the dais, helped her with a glass of water.