Surinder Sud: Climate toll on livestock

Small and marginal farmers and backyard livestock keepers need institutional & public policy support

How will climate change impact livestock production? This question is significant for several reasons. For one, livestock contributes over 25 per cent of the agriculture sector’s gross domestic product (agri-GDP). Besides, the prices of livestock products like milk, eggs, meat and fish are among the major drivers of food inflation. Moreover, this is a fast growing sector with a steady annual growth of nearly 5.6 per cent. The output of milk has risen annually by 4.2 per cent, eggs five per cent, fish (mainly farm-grown fish) eight per cent and meat 8.3 per cent. This apart, ...

Surinder Sud