CM Palaniswami seeks a meeting with Siddaramaiah over Cauvery issue

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had resorted to a legal battle and scorned any mention of talks with Karnataka to resolve the Cauvery water dispute. Her successors seem less rigid.
With just a few weeks to go for the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, current Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has sought a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka CM, who had to tell the neighbouring state last year that releasing even the allocated water would be tough due to a weak monsoon, is undecided. He hails from the Mysuru region and any perceived move in favour of Tamil Nadu could hurt him politically. Assembly elections in Karnataka are expected in April-May this year.
