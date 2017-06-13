Coal India: Near-term concerns cloud earnings outlook

Firm will take earnings hit of Rs 4,000 cr if a proposal to double gratuity limit is approved

Rising costs and downgrades of its mines coupled with weak quarterly performance saw the Coal India stock hit its 52-week lows recently. The key concern for the Street is about rising employee costs due to ongoing wage negotiations. Even though Coal India has been provisioning for wage revisions, Street feels that the actual rise may be larger. Added to this is higher cost related to gratuity payments. The proposed amendment by the government towards doubling the gratuity limit to Rs 2 million would put additional one-time burden of Rs 4,000 crore on the company's earnings, say Kamlesh Bagmar and Amit Khimesra at Prabhudas Lilladher. Though they add that management expects to neutralise the impact partially through reduction in leave encashment days of executives, the development adds to existing concerns on rising employee costs. Added to all this is uncertainty on impact of mine-degradation. The company has seen grade slippages impacting overall profitability. During March quarter .

Ujjval Jauhari