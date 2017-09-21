'Code of conduct' for Durga Puja

Pandal hoppers in Bihar will not see any political cartoons, cut-outs or this Durga Puja. Till a few years ago, of political party bosses were a common sight at pandals. Last year, too, authorities had urged puja organising committees to avoid such caricatures, but stopped short of issuing an order to that effect. This time around police station house officers have been instructed to keep a check on pandals and take action in case of violation. This might dampen the mood of puja committees supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal that were preparing to “give it back” to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as they blame him for the party’s ouster from the government.