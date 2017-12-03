Code on Wages: Absence of written contract makes enforcement difficult

Who will be entitled to minimum wages? Currently, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, lists the employments where employers will have to pay minimum wages to workers. The Act applies to the organised sector as well as certain workers in the unorganised sector, such as agricultural workers.

The Centre and states can add more employments to this list and mandate that minimum wages be paid for those jobs as well. At present, there are over 1,700 employments covered under the law. The Code proposes that minimum wages will now be paid to all workers in the organised and the ...