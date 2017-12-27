Coffee pe charcha

JUST IN
Don't foreclose options

Winds of change, waves of progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured), in Shimla to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, made a surprise stop at the Indian Coffee House in the city. 

The Indian Coffee House is a hangout for the city's journalists and political workers, and the PM would frequent it during his visits to Shimla in the 1990s. 

The PM was then the central incharge of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit. He had brought up his old association with Himachal Pradesh at recent public rallies in the state and had even named some of the journalists he hung out with. 

On Wednesday, he ignored the security considerations, disembarked from his car, headed to the coffee shop and ordered a coffee.
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 22:37 IST

