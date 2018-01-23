Cognitive logistics - the new frontier

The need for Industry 4.0 solutions to power a renaissance in manufacturing worldwide and particularly in India is well understood by all policy planners and industry CEOs in the manufacturing sector.

Ubiquitous connectivity, devices connected by the billions to the Internet and new Internet of Things (IoT) applications are all providing the cyber push to make the cyber-physical future of the manufacturing world a reality. However, smart factories and heavily automated shop floors cannot by themselves provide the push to the manufacturing economy that is so necessary for a sustained ...