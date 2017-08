Members of Parliament (MP) are each getting Rs 15,000 as With 245 in the and 545 in the Lok Sabha, the amount comes to Rs 1,18,50,000.

When unlimited calls and data are available for Rs 399 only, why this colossal It could be used for better infrastructure, the defence sector or any other “achhe din” programme. Such an allowance for is a cruel joke on honest, sincere taxpayers.

Sharad Asgaonkar Mumbai

